The name Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) closed at $1.33 down -8.28% from its previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 171651 shares were traded. BON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bon Natural Life Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BON now has a Market Capitalization of 16.50M and an Enterprise Value of 21.06M. As of this moment, Bon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BON has reached a high of $6.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5829, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6706.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BON has traded an average of 76.08K shares per day and 58.57k over the past ten days. A total of 8.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.96M. Insiders hold about 43.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BON as of Mar 14, 2023 were 27.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 5.54k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.17M and the low estimate is $50.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.