The name Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s stock clocked out at $33.80, down -1.60% from its previous closing price of $34.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101813 shares were traded. CMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $35.

On December 07, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $64.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on December 07, 2021, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Adams Jon sold 15,789 shares for $34.27 per share. The transaction valued at 541,089 led to the insider holds 10,360 shares of the business.

Wozniak Kurt F sold 84 shares of CMCO for $2,877 on Jun 09. The Former Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $34.25 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Wozniak Kurt F, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, sold 25,641 shares for $34.08 each. As a result, the insider received 873,797 and left with 84 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Columbus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCO has reached a high of $40.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMCO traded 104.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 101.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.94M. Shares short for CMCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 386.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 433.11k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, CMCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $246.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $249M to a low estimate of $243.2M. As of the current estimate, Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $253.37M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.99M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $235.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $931.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $925.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $928.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $906.55M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $958.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $973.06M and the low estimate is $941.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.