The name Genprex Inc. (GNPX) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Genprex Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.83, up 3.75% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83534 shares were traded. GNPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8488 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, National Securities on January 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 29, 2019, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNPX now has a Market Capitalization of 46.78M and an Enterprise Value of 21.26M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNPX has reached a high of $2.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2137, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3792.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNPX traded 366.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 122.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNPX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.55.