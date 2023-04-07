The name MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) closed at $1.51 up 4.86% from its previous closing price of $1.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 442154 shares were traded. MYMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Rivard Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,300 led to the insider holds 225,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYMD has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9455, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5164.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MYMD has traded an average of 452.52K shares per day and 570.54k over the past ten days. A total of 39.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MYMD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 940.53k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.