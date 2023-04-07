There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) can be one of them

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76079 shares were traded. BMRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7030.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BMRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Colliers Securities on November 10, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 04, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when BARBIERI ALLEN bought 1,538 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 4,522 led to the insider holds 101,327 shares of the business.

Coste Catherine bought 2,190 shares of BMRA for $6,482 on Jan 26. The Audit Committee Chairperson now owns 43,790 shares after completing the transaction at $2.96 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Irani Zackary S., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,800 shares for $2.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,130 and bolstered with 1,005,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMRA has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1504.

Shares Statistics:

BMRA traded an average of 37.12K shares per day over the past three months and 27.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.21M. Insiders hold about 7.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BMRA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 413.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 432.32k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.3M to a low estimate of $6.3M. As of the current estimate, Biomerica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.66M, an estimated decrease of -17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.7M, an increase of 45.20% over than the figure of -$17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.87M, down -38.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.59M and the low estimate is $26.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 127.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.