There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) can be one of them

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) closed the day trading at $1.06 down -2.75% from the previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50610 shares were traded. GLBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLBS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wunderlich on April 14, 2014, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5 from $4 previously.

On September 12, 2012, Wunderlich reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $3.50.

Wunderlich Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 16, 2012, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Globus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLBS has reached a high of $2.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3542.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLBS traded about 81.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLBS traded about 125.77k shares per day. A total of 20.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.56M. Insiders hold about 4.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 906.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 920.59k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GLBS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 20, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $8.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.8M to a low estimate of $8.8M. As of the current estimate, Globus Maritime Limited’s year-ago sales were $18.63M, an estimated decrease of -52.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.9M, a decrease of -40.90% over than the figure of -$52.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.38M, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.6M and the low estimate is $49.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.