There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Niu Technologies (NIU) can be one of them

The closing price of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) was $3.67 for the day, up 1.38% from the previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 205187 shares were traded. NIU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NIU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.90 from $11.40 previously.

On April 14, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.50.

On August 09, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $15.UBS initiated its Sell rating on August 09, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIU has reached a high of $10.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0041.

Shares Statistics:

NIU traded an average of 725.69K shares per day over the past three months and 699.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.57M. Shares short for NIU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.56M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NIU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $660.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $465.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $535.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.74M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $914.99M and the low estimate is $624.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.