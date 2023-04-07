There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) can be one of them

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) closed the day trading at $0.72 down -9.54% from the previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0763 from its previous closing price. On the day, 223608 shares were traded. SGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 30, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $15 previously.

On October 29, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 30.38M and an Enterprise Value of -11.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGTX has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6591.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGTX traded about 411.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGTX traded about 42.88k shares per day. A total of 32.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.13M. Insiders hold about 13.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SGTX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 184.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 216.71k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.55.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.99M, an estimated increase of 34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1M, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of $34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.6M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.