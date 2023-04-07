There is a good chance Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) closed at $3.42 in the last session, up 1.48% from day before closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 67679 shares were traded. CMLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 06, 2021, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On May 07, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.B. Riley FBR initiated its Neutral rating on May 07, 2019, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Milner David Edward sold 3,000 shares for $13.62 per share. The transaction valued at 40,860 led to the insider holds 81,062 shares of the business.

Denning Richard sold 2,500 shares of CMLS for $34,275 on May 02. The EVP,General Counsel&Secretary now owns 78,252 shares after completing the transaction at $13.71 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cumulus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMLS has reached a high of $15.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0567.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMLS traded on average about 179.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 215.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMLS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 284.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 153.55k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $240.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $241.1M to a low estimate of $238.7M. As of the current estimate, Cumulus Media Inc.’s year-ago sales were $252.3M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.7M, a decrease of -5.30% less than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $943.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $941M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $942.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $916.47M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $914.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $948.3M and the low estimate is $864.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.