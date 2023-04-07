There is a good chance NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) closed at $95.35 in the last session, down -1.21% from day before closing price of $96.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102208 shares were traded. NVEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVEE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $115.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 24, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when WRIGHT DICKERSON sold 10,000 shares for $128.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,282,546 led to the insider holds 476,229 shares of the business.

WRIGHT DICKERSON sold 20,000 shares of NVEE for $2,539,159 on Feb 10. The Chairman and CEO now owns 486,229 shares after completing the transaction at $126.96 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, WRIGHT DICKERSON, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $132.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,322,285 and left with 506,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVEE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.54B and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. As of this moment, NV5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVEE has reached a high of $154.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVEE traded on average about 108.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 86.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.38M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVEE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 274.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 328.51k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $6.2, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $191.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.27M to a low estimate of $175.3M. As of the current estimate, NV5 Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.15M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.79M, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $884.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $786.78M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $942.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $967.1M and the low estimate is $926.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.