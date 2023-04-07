There is a good chance ProKidney Corp. (PROK) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $9.13 in the prior trading day, ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) closed at $9.85, up 7.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 310066 shares were traded. PROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.13.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PROK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 46.40 and its Current Ratio is at 46.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $13.

On October 18, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Cowen Aaron bought 7,007 shares for $6.99 per share. The transaction valued at 48,979 led to the insider holds 6,280,175 shares of the business.

Cowen Aaron bought 3,162 shares of PROK for $28,258 on Aug 31. The 10% Owner now owns 6,273,168 shares after completing the transaction at $8.94 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Cowen Aaron, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 706 shares for $7.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,288 and bolstered with 6,270,006 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PROK has reached a high of $14.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 224.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 271.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PROK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 761.26k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$1.99.