There Is Still Room For Athersys Inc. (ATHX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) closed the day trading at $0.97 up 1.04% from the previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 152554 shares were traded. ATHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9889 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATHX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 26, 2019, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2019, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Camardo Daniel A. bought 100,000 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 54,960 led to the insider holds 368,804 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHX has reached a high of $33.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4782, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5122.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATHX traded about 291.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATHX traded about 224.37k shares per day. A total of 11.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.65M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 782.98k with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 533.27k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.45 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $120k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $120k to a low estimate of $120k. As of the current estimate, Athersys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.91M, an estimated decrease of -95.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.73M, an increase of 147.40% over than the figure of -$95.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.73M.