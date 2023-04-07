There Is Still Room For Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) was $32.59 for the day, down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $32.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 365803 shares were traded. MEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.32.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MEG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when PRICE JAMES K bought 27,636 shares for $36.18 per share. The transaction valued at 999,982 led to the insider holds 1,061,484 shares of the business.

PRESBY J THOMAS bought 5,000 shares of MEG for $180,775 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 43,832 shares after completing the transaction at $36.16 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Field Janet Risi, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $36.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,610 and bolstered with 13,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEG has reached a high of $55.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.90.

Shares Statistics:

MEG traded an average of 229.55K shares per day over the past three months and 169.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.25M. Insiders hold about 7.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MEG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.43 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $141M to a low estimate of $129M. As of the current estimate, Montrose Environmental Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.68M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.87M, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $590.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $571.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.42M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $632.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $679.32M and the low estimate is $586.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.