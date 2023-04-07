There Is Still Room For Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) closed the day trading at $0.81 down -5.78% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0501 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56702 shares were traded. MOTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7840.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MOTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2018, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.50.

On August 28, 2018, Dougherty & Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Dougherty & Company initiated its Buy rating on August 28, 2018, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOTS has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2579.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MOTS traded about 80.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MOTS traded about 47.95k shares per day. A total of 4.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.45M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOTS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 149k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 323.28k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.81 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was -$1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$1.56.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $620k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $750k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20k, an estimated increase of 3,000.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $850k, an increase of 359.50% less than the figure of $3,000.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $592k, up 577.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1M and the low estimate is $14.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 251.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.