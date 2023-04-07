There Is Still Room For Myomo Inc. (MYO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) closed the day trading at $0.64 down -6.52% from the previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 326029 shares were traded. MYO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6879 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6450.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MYO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on November 11, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $7 from $5 previously.

On May 27, 2020, Dougherty & Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.

On October 02, 2017, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 02, 2017, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when GUDONIS PAUL R bought 307,692 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 483,345 shares of the business.

HENRY DAVID A bought 76,923 shares of MYO for $25,000 on Jan 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 163,527 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Mitchell Micah, who serves as the Chief Commerical Officer of the company, bought 15,384 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000 and bolstered with 64,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYO has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1415.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MYO traded about 969.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MYO traded about 562.14k shares per day. A total of 7.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.84M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MYO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 534.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 419.49k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.36M to a low estimate of $3.3M. As of the current estimate, Myomo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.87M, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.38M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of -$13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.55M, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.1M and the low estimate is $20.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.