There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 93483 shares were traded. GLMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3610 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on May 22, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $11 previously.

On February 04, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLMD has reached a high of $1.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5283, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4781.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GLMD has traded an average of 78.41K shares per day and 74.15k over the past ten days. A total of 25.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.71M. Insiders hold about 13.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GLMD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 36.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 34.27k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.5.