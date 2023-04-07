There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC).

As of close of business last night, Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.41, up 3.71% from its previous closing price of $12.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79335 shares were traded. MEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $15 from $7 previously.

On January 21, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Reddy Jagadeesh A bought 13,617 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 130,087 led to the insider holds 121,425 shares of the business.

Reddy Jagadeesh A bought 13,454 shares of MEC for $116,961 on Nov 03. The President & CEO now owns 109,608 shares after completing the transaction at $8.69 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Butz Todd M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $7.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,499 and bolstered with 85,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mayville’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEC has reached a high of $16.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MEC traded 87.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 85.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.19M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 103.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 100.31k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $122.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.3M to a low estimate of $118.78M. As of the current estimate, Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112.97M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.08M, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.06M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $539.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $527M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $531.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.83M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $550.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $575.09M and the low estimate is $534.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.