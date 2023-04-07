There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS).

In the latest session, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS) closed at $13.56 down -2.73% from its previous closing price of $13.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 115830 shares were traded. MLYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On March 07, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On March 07, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 07, 2023, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000,000 led to the insider holds 1,867,229 shares of the business.

AKKARAJU SRINIVAS bought 937,500 shares of MLYS for $15,000,000 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 4,519,361 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, HBM Healthcare Investments (Ca, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 312,500 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000,000 and bolstered with 3,218,106 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLYS has reached a high of $21.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLYS has traded an average of 326.02K shares per day and 121.21k over the past ten days. A total of 40.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.54M. Insiders hold about 25.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.53% stake in the company.