There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Saia Inc. (SAIA).

As of close of business last night, Saia Inc.’s stock clocked out at $254.09, down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $256.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 357588 shares were traded. SAIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $258.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $249.45.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAIA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $230 from $188 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $269 to $288.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $185.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when COL DOUGLAS L sold 1,233 shares for $292.93 per share. The transaction valued at 361,180 led to the insider holds 7,055 shares of the business.

SUGAR PATRICK D sold 980 shares of SAIA for $287,659 on Mar 06. The EVP Operations now owns 8,869 shares after completing the transaction at $293.53 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, RAMU RAYMOND R, who serves as the Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. of the company, sold 7,936 shares for $280.71 each. As a result, the insider received 2,227,678 and left with 3,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAIA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.21B and an Enterprise Value of 7.18B. As of this moment, Saia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAIA has reached a high of $306.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $168.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 276.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 230.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAIA traded 411.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 337.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.30M. Shares short for SAIA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 3.62M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.10% and a Short% of Float of 23.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.97 and a low estimate of $2.52, while EPS last year was $2.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.48, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $3.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.55 and $11.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.49. EPS for the following year is $14.02, with 17 analysts recommending between $15.25 and $12.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $670.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $694.3M to a low estimate of $650.45M. As of the current estimate, Saia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $661.22M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $722.43M, a decrease of -3.10% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $775.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $694.53M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.