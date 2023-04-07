There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) closed the day trading at $0.73 up 8.79% from the previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0590 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60547 shares were traded. CYTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7005.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYTH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Ostronic Francis Patrick bought 5,000 shares for $1.76 per share. The transaction valued at 8,800 led to the insider holds 150,687 shares of the business.

Ostronic Francis Patrick bought 5,000 shares of CYTH for $10,199 on May 20. The Director now owns 138,525 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share. On May 16, another insider, TATE JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $2.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,354 and bolstered with 32,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTH now has a Market Capitalization of 10.60M and an Enterprise Value of 6.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTH has reached a high of $3.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7222.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYTH traded about 92.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYTH traded about 74.54k shares per day. A total of 8.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.61M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 186.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 212.03k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $380k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $380k to a low estimate of $380k. As of the current estimate, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $195k, an estimated increase of 94.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400k, a decrease of -26.10% less than the figure of $94.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3M and the low estimate is $3.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.