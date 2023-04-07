There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

The closing price of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) was $0.40 for the day, down -4.52% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0190 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69140 shares were traded. VINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4492 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VINE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Anderson Janelle Denise sold 2,837 shares for $2.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,922 led to the insider holds 51,676 shares of the business.

Anderson Janelle Denise sold 7,163 shares of VINE for $19,109 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 54,513 shares after completing the transaction at $2.67 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Anderson Janelle Denise, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider received 27,420 and left with 61,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINE has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6680.

Shares Statistics:

VINE traded an average of 91.99K shares per day over the past three months and 23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.01M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VINE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 44.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 48.7k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.