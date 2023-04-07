There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding GAN Limited (GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) closed the day trading at $1.20 up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 139378 shares were traded. GAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GAN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when MCGILL SEAMUS M bought 5,000 shares for $2.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,550 led to the insider holds 56,161 shares of the business.

Smurfit Dermot S. sold 150,000 shares of GAN for $405,705 on Aug 30. The President, CEO now owns 1,699,532 shares after completing the transaction at $2.70 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Smurfit Dermot S., who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider received 289,710 and left with 1,699,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GAN has reached a high of $4.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7875, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2110.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GAN traded about 241.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GAN traded about 381.11k shares per day. A total of 42.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.85M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GAN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 966.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 838.83k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $37.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.56M to a low estimate of $37.05M. As of the current estimate, GAN Limited’s year-ago sales were $37.49M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.72M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.26M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $141.53M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $184.04M and the low estimate is $166.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.