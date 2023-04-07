There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)

The closing price of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) was $8.70 for the day, down -2.58% from the previous closing price of $8.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 298644 shares were traded. LIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 14,585 shares for $12.09 per share. The transaction valued at 176,333 led to the insider holds 11,681,249 shares of the business.

Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 24,033 shares of LIND for $290,078 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 11,695,834 shares after completing the transaction at $12.07 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Lindblad Sven-Olof, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 84,821 shares for $12.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,039,905 and left with 11,719,867 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIND has reached a high of $16.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.06.

Shares Statistics:

LIND traded an average of 311.61K shares per day over the past three months and 290.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.03M. Insiders hold about 25.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LIND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.28M, compared to 6.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.86% and a Short% of Float of 23.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.4M to a low estimate of $123.5M. As of the current estimate, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.85M, an estimated increase of 88.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.55M, an increase of 37.00% less than the figure of $88.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $572.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $555.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $562.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.5M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $614.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $628.1M and the low estimate is $601.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.