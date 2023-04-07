There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding OptiNose Inc. (OPTN)

The closing price of OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) was $1.86 for the day, down -1.06% from the previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105751 shares were traded. OPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7810.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPTN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 18, 2019, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 18, 2019, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Mahmoud Ramy A sold 11,040 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 19,762 led to the insider holds 517,128 shares of the business.

Marino Michael F III sold 4,972 shares of OPTN for $8,900 on Mar 16. The Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec now owns 333,573 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Miller Peter K, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 29,664 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 52,505 and left with 853,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPTN has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6938.

Shares Statistics:

OPTN traded an average of 153.43K shares per day over the past three months and 105.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.99M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.6M to a low estimate of $19.55M. As of the current estimate, OptiNose Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.51M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.49M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.65M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95M and the low estimate is $85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.