There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS)

The closing price of Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) was $155.14 for the day, down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $157.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 187477 shares were traded. WTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $150 from $155 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $192.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Melhem Elie sold 240 shares for $149.33 per share. The transaction valued at 35,839 led to the insider holds 12,063 shares of the business.

Melhem Elie sold 3,800 shares of WTS for $492,252 on May 12. The President- APAC, M. East, Afr. now owns 12,303 shares after completing the transaction at $129.54 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Watts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTS has reached a high of $181.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.42.

Shares Statistics:

WTS traded an average of 135.42K shares per day over the past three months and 128.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.06M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 664.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 677.62k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, WTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 15.50% for WTS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 7204:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.13 and $6.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.91. EPS for the following year is $7.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $481M to a low estimate of $467.32M. As of the current estimate, Watts Water Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $463.2M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.74M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.