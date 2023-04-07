This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)

As of close of business last night, Blue Bird Corporation’s stock clocked out at $19.01, down -1.45% from its previous closing price of $19.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 82850 shares were traded. BLBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 15, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Horlock Phil sold 14,749 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 324,478 led to the insider holds 409,854 shares of the business.

Horlock Phil sold 251 shares of BLBD for $5,522 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 424,603 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLBD has reached a high of $23.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLBD traded 195.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 136.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BLBD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 404.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 504.52k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $246.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $250.9M to a low estimate of $240M. As of the current estimate, Blue Bird Corporation’s year-ago sales were $207.66M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.97M, an increase of 26.10% over than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $990.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $800.64M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.