This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE)

In the latest session, Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) closed at $3.62 down -4.23% from its previous closing price of $3.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 165987 shares were traded. LASE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3601.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Laser Photonics Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Nikitin Dmitriy bought 2,385 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 4,603 led to the insider holds 2,385 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laser’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LASE has reached a high of $7.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5944.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LASE has traded an average of 578.64K shares per day and 232.02k over the past ten days. A total of 7.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.00M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LASE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 394.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 353.02k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.