This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Lindsay Corporation (LNN)

In the latest session, Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) closed at $129.22 up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $127.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 208398 shares were traded. LNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lindsay Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1547.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Northcoast started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.

On June 03, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $135.ROTH Capital initiated its Neutral rating on June 03, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when Marion James Scott sold 1,945 shares for $146.01 per share. The transaction valued at 283,989 led to the insider holds 4,520 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lindsay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNN has reached a high of $183.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNN has traded an average of 101.75K shares per day and 130.61k over the past ten days. A total of 10.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LNN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 181k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 179.72k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LNN is 1.36, from 1.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 19.40% for LNN, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $2.59 and low estimates of $2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.57 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.81. EPS for the following year is $7.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.83 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $188.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $191.77M to a low estimate of $185.17M. As of the current estimate, Lindsay Corporation’s year-ago sales were $200.14M, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.58M, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.56M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $802.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $763.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $778.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $770.74M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $806.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $849.43M and the low estimate is $767.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.