Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) closed the day trading at $0.62 down -0.81% from the previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 116468 shares were traded. ACRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6352 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6050.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2019, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Angotti Vincent J. bought 46,400 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 10,333 led to the insider holds 1,016,919 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AcelRx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRX has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2104.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACRX traded about 241.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACRX traded about 283.13k shares per day. A total of 7.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 534.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 730.88k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.92, while EPS last year was -$1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.39, with high estimates of -$1.39 and low estimates of -$1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.37 and $6.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.8 and -$4.06.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2k, an estimated increase of 224,900.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $600k, an increase of 35.70% less than the figure of $224,900.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $600k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82M, up 112.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.5M and the low estimate is $8.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 102.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.