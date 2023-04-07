Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

The closing price of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) was $84.69 for the day, down -0.43% from the previous closing price of $85.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 177179 shares were traded. DIOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DIOD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $110.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when GIORDANO MICHAEL R sold 10,000 shares for $90.00 per share. The transaction valued at 900,000 led to the insider holds 78,971 shares of the business.

Zhao Jin sold 760 shares of DIOD for $70,596 on Feb 28. The SVP, Worldwide Analog Products now owns 24,303 shares after completing the transaction at $92.89 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Yang Emily, who serves as the SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing of the company, sold 2,913 shares for $92.05 each. As a result, the insider received 268,153 and left with 66,071 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diodes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIOD has reached a high of $97.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.60.

Shares Statistics:

DIOD traded an average of 204.15K shares per day over the past three months and 249.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.28M. Shares short for DIOD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 940k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.95 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.2. EPS for the following year is $6.9, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.21 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $467.18M to a low estimate of $455M. As of the current estimate, Diodes Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $482.12M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $475.22M, a decrease of -5.10% less than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $488.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $432M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.