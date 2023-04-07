Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) closed the day trading at $55.50 down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $56.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 443695 shares were traded. KRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KRUS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $85.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRUS has reached a high of $96.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KRUS traded about 177.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KRUS traded about 223.83k shares per day. A total of 9.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.16M. Insiders hold about 52.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KRUS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.17M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.68% and a Short% of Float of 31.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $41.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.6M to a low estimate of $40.63M. As of the current estimate, Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.29M, an estimated increase of 33.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.88M, an increase of 31.40% less than the figure of $33.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.72M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $141.09M, up 31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $236.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $240.9M and the low estimate is $234.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.