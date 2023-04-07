Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

The closing price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) was $0.70 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74599 shares were traded. ONTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7203 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6810.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on March 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 18, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONTX now has a Market Capitalization of 16.64M and an Enterprise Value of -25.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -114.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONTX has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9531.

Shares Statistics:

ONTX traded an average of 217.17K shares per day over the past three months and 55.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 38.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 19.16k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56k, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $50k, a decrease of -10.70% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226k, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250k and the low estimate is $200k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.