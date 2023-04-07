Update from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO): A steady trajectory

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) closed the day trading at $0.56 down -6.55% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0393 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142393 shares were traded. MIMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MIMO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4.75 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when BRANT DAVID MARK ELIAS sold 873 shares for $1.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,633 led to the insider holds 602,295 shares of the business.

Shalev Uzi sold 483 shares of MIMO for $903 on Nov 23. The CTO now owns 582,988 shares after completing the transaction at $1.87 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, SMITH PETERSEN HENRIK, who serves as the Chief Sales&Marketing Officer of the company, sold 397 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider received 742 and left with 694,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIMO has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1622, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0155.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MIMO traded about 26.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MIMO traded about 73.25k shares per day. A total of 73.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.73M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MIMO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 210.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 220.32k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $52.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57M to a low estimate of $48.8M. As of the current estimate, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.56M, an estimated increase of 40.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $55M, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $40.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $234.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.26M, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $236.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $236.6M and the low estimate is $236.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.