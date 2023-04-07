Update from Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) was $129.00 for the day, down -2.98% from the previous closing price of $132.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 358915 shares were traded. AIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $115 to $129.

On August 03, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on August 03, 2021, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Schrimsher Neil A sold 21,526 shares for $145.06 per share. The transaction valued at 3,122,562 led to the insider holds 318,218 shares of the business.

Schrimsher Neil A sold 4,186 shares of AIT for $606,970 on Mar 01. The President and CEO now owns 339,744 shares after completing the transaction at $145.00 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, BAUER FRED D, who serves as the VP-General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 14,539 shares for $126.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,844,999 and left with 86,220 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.49B and an Enterprise Value of 5.97B. As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIT has reached a high of $149.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.52.

Shares Statistics:

AIT traded an average of 235.36K shares per day over the past three months and 184.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.01M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AIT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 440.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 459.69k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.29, AIT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for AIT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.49 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.35. EPS for the following year is $8.58, with 3 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $7.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $980.66M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $4.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.