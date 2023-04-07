Update from Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) was $32.78 for the day, down -3.96% from the previous closing price of $34.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77743 shares were traded. BELFB stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BELFB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 12, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $19 from $17 previously.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 25, 2018, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali bought 400 shares for $32.50 per share. The transaction valued at 13,000 led to the insider holds 2,400 shares of the business.

Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali bought 250 shares of BELFB for $8,400 on Dec 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 35,000 shares after completing the transaction at $33.60 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, ACKERMAN DENNIS, who serves as the Vice President – Operations of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $35.39 each. As a result, the insider received 353,878 and left with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BELFB has reached a high of $42.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.84.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 10.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.34M. Insiders hold about 2.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.68% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $3.97, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.97 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $161M to a low estimate of $158.2M. As of the current estimate, Bel Fuse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.14M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.5M, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BELFB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $646.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $643.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $543.49M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $655.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $656M and the low estimate is $654.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.