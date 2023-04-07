Update from Belden Inc. (BDC): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) was $77.44 for the day, down -3.51% from the previous closing price of $80.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 307845 shares were traded. BDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $86.

On April 20, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $55.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when KLEIN JONATHAN C sold 2,500 shares for $81.49 per share. The transaction valued at 203,718 led to the insider holds 11,553 shares of the business.

Calderon Nancy E. sold 2,500 shares of BDC for $214,775 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 6,210 shares after completing the transaction at $85.91 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Mehrotra Anshuman, who serves as the EVP, Broadband & 5G of the company, sold 4,360 shares for $86.99 each. As a result, the insider received 379,281 and left with 12,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Belden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDC has reached a high of $92.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.27.

Shares Statistics:

BDC traded an average of 286.82K shares per day over the past three months and 285.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.08M. Shares short for BDC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.13M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, BDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.40. The current Payout Ratio is 3.40% for BDC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.95 and $6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.82. EPS for the following year is $7.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.7 and $6.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $629.7M to a low estimate of $623.96M. As of the current estimate, Belden Inc.’s year-ago sales were $610.37M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $680.14M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $694.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $657.12M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.