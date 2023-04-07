VVI (Viad Corp) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Viad Corp’s stock clocked out at $18.85, up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $18.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61563 shares were traded. VVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VVI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 32.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 31.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On February 11, 2022, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $42.

On May 26, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 26, 2021, with a $56 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVI has reached a high of $44.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VVI traded 134.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 94.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VVI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 329.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 368.5k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VVI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.65 and a low estimate of -$1.65, while EPS last year was -$1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $226.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $231.2M to a low estimate of $221.37M. As of the current estimate, Viad Corp’s year-ago sales were $177.36M, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.42M, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $379.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.