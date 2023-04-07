What shareholders can do to beat the market with Atreca Inc. (BCEL) stock

In the latest session, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) closed at $1.01 down -2.88% from its previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 96269 shares were traded. BCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atreca Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On April 22, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $27.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2020, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Orwin John A sold 20,908 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 37,116 led to the insider holds 100,492 shares of the business.

Serafini Tito sold 7,646 shares of BCEL for $13,573 on Sep 02. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 34,554 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, CROSS HERB, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,646 shares for $1.78 each. As a result, the insider received 13,573 and left with 34,554 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCEL has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4446, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5987.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCEL has traded an average of 170.71K shares per day and 178.48k over the past ten days. A total of 39.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BCEL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 8.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$2.53.