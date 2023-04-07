What shareholders can do to beat the market with Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) stock

As of close of business last night, Construction Partners Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.93, up 0.73% from its previous closing price of $24.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105565 shares were traded. ROAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Skelly Noreen E sold 300 shares for $26.33 per share. The transaction valued at 7,899 led to the insider holds 21,791 shares of the business.

Harper John L sold 46,320 shares of ROAD for $1,218,679 on Dec 19. The Senior Vice President now owns 140,621 shares after completing the transaction at $26.31 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Harper John L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $26.39 each. As a result, the insider received 659,750 and left with 186,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Construction’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROAD has reached a high of $32.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROAD traded 171.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 142.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.18M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.45% stake in the company. Shares short for ROAD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 947.23k with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 1.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $282.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $295M to a low estimate of $271M. As of the current estimate, Construction Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $243.38M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $438.73M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $416.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.