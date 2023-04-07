What shareholders can do to beat the market with Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) stock

As of close of business last night, Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $2.01, up 1.52% from its previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52025 shares were traded. EDBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EDBL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when JAMES MICHAEL C bought 1,000 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 880 led to the insider holds 1,592,000 shares of the business.

Kras James E. bought 875 shares of EDBL for $822 on Sep 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,387,940 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, JAMES MICHAEL C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 6,070 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,071 and bolstered with 1,591,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDBL has reached a high of $90.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1212, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.5485.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EDBL traded 789.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 201.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51M. Insiders hold about 31.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EDBL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 105.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 6.24k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.92% and a Short% of Float of 51.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$1.22 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$49.31 and -$49.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$49.31. EPS for the following year is -$3.74, with 1 analysts recommending between -$3.74 and -$3.74.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.15M and the low estimate is $13.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.