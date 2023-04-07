What shareholders can do to beat the market with EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) stock

As of close of business last night, EngageSmart Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.40, up 1.69% from its previous closing price of $17.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 406836 shares were traded. ESMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 09, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $35.50 previously.

On November 30, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Bennett Robert Paul sold 28,000 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 482,996 led to the insider holds 851,877 shares of the business.

Bennett Robert Paul sold 14,000 shares of ESMT for $241,499 on Apr 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 838,925 shares after completing the transaction at $17.25 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Bennett Robert Paul, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 28,000 shares for $18.27 each. As a result, the insider received 511,560 and left with 865,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EngageSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 142.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 64.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESMT has reached a high of $22.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESMT traded 557.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 438.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.58M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESMT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $83.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.41M to a low estimate of $81M. As of the current estimate, EngageSmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.62M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.73M, an increase of 28.80% less than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.52M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.28M, up 40.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $382.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386.37M and the low estimate is $380.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.