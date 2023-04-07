What shareholders can do to beat the market with Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) stock

In the latest session, Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) closed at $4.31 down -2.05% from its previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88129 shares were traded. FLUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on February 04, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On October 12, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Walters-Hoffert Lisa bought 1,000 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 6,361 led to the insider holds 2,526 shares of the business.

Johnson Michael sold 155 shares of FLUX for $1,003 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 4,389,741 shares after completing the transaction at $6.47 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Johnson Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,000 shares for $6.62 each. As a result, the insider received 145,567 and left with 4,389,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLUX has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0316.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLUX has traded an average of 68.80K shares per day and 49.44k over the past ten days. A total of 16.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.46M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FLUX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 491.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 467.27k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16.52M to a low estimate of $16.04M. As of the current estimate, Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.18M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.35M, an increase of 20.80% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.39M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.33M, up 57.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.7M and the low estimate is $80.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.