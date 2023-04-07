Which analyst expects Ayro Inc. (AYRO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Ayro Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, down -4.07% from its previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0212 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151418 shares were traded. AYRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5579 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5002.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AYRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.80 and its Current Ratio is at 23.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Joseph Zvi sold 7,369 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 5,237 led to the insider holds 113,635 shares of the business.

Silverman Joshua sold 7,171 shares of AYRO for $5,108 on Jan 30. The Director now owns 222,827 shares after completing the transaction at $0.71 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, GIORDANO SEBASTIAN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,094 shares for $0.71 each. As a result, the insider received 2,915 and left with 127,651 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYRO has reached a high of $1.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6974.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AYRO traded 131.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 82.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.71M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AYRO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.66M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $609k. It ranges from a high estimate of $960k to a low estimate of $960k. As of the current estimate, Ayro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $813k, an estimated decrease of -25.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1M and the low estimate is $2.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.