Which analyst expects Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) closed at $15.90 down -5.36% from its previous closing price of $16.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50281 shares were traded. BSET stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 30, 2017, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $36 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when WARDEN WILLIAM C JR bought 5,000 shares for $17.97 per share. The transaction valued at 89,860 led to the insider holds 53,393 shares of the business.

SPILMAN ROBERT H JR bought 5,000 shares of BSET for $77,900 on Oct 07. The Chairman & CEO now owns 258,331 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSET now has a Market Capitalization of 169.60M and an Enterprise Value of 206.56M. As of this moment, Bassett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSET has reached a high of $24.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSET has traded an average of 22.76K shares per day and 31.1k over the past ten days. A total of 8.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.36M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BSET as of Jan 12, 2023 were 103.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 140.87k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BSET is 0.64, from 0.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.16. The current Payout Ratio is 9.10% for BSET, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 1993 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $4.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $102.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $103.77M to a low estimate of $102M. As of the current estimate, Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $128.71M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.27M, a decrease of -7.80% over than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $435.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $485.6M, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $455M and the low estimate is $446.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.