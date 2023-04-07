Which analyst expects SiTime Corporation (SITM) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, SiTime Corporation’s stock clocked out at $130.10, up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $129.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 139966 shares were traded. SITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SITM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 345.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.10 and its Current Ratio is at 19.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On October 11, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $210 to $125.

On August 30, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $225.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 30, 2021, with a $225 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Pangrazio Vincent P sold 3,601 shares for $141.08 per share. The transaction valued at 508,029 led to the insider holds 87,203 shares of the business.

Assaderaghi Fariborz sold 1,311 shares of SITM for $179,935 on Apr 03. The insider now owns 115,380 shares after completing the transaction at $137.25 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, VASHIST RAJESH, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $133.65 each. As a result, the insider received 133,650 and left with 505,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SiTime’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITM has reached a high of $234.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SITM traded 243.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 143.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.18M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SITM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 907.68k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $38.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.1M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, SiTime Corporation’s year-ago sales were $70.25M, an estimated decrease of -45.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.67M, a decrease of -47.50% less than the figure of -$45.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $283.61M, down -27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $285.56M and the low estimate is $260.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.