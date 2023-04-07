Which analyst expects urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) closed at $2.39 down -8.43% from its previous closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81407 shares were traded. UGRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of urban-gro Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on March 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when WILKS LEWIS bought 12,555 shares for $3.55 per share. The transaction valued at 44,575 led to the insider holds 78,269 shares of the business.

WILKS LEWIS bought 6,000 shares of UGRO for $19,888 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 65,714 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, WILKS LEWIS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $3.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,524 and bolstered with 59,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGRO has reached a high of $9.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3794, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0143.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UGRO has traded an average of 35.34K shares per day and 25.6k over the past ten days. A total of 10.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.77M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UGRO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 127.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 152.08k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16.5M to a low estimate of $15.1M. As of the current estimate, urban-gro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.05M, an estimated decrease of -25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.24M, an increase of 30.50% over than the figure of -$25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.98M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $105.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.03M, up 56.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $131.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.16M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.