Which analyst expects Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) closed at $0.41 down -8.04% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0359 from its previous closing price. On the day, 252159 shares were traded. WEJO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4438 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wejo Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEJO has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6287, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9538.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WEJO has traded an average of 291.18K shares per day and 313.77k over the past ten days. A total of 104.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.49M. Insiders hold about 18.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEJO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.41M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.3M to a low estimate of $4.5M. As of the current estimate, Wejo Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $568k, an estimated increase of 762.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.2M, an increase of 283.90% less than the figure of $762.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEJO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.4M, up 237.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.