A correction may be in store for Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at $61.44, up 1.09% from its previous closing price of $60.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11850751 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.20.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Armstrong Brian sold 29,730 shares for $62.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,868,826 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Grewal Paul sold 840 shares of COIN for $64,711 on Mar 21. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 62,410 shares after completing the transaction at $77.04 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Armstrong Brian, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 1,706 shares for $75.31 each. As a result, the insider received 128,478 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $174.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COIN traded 20.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 36.89M with a Short Ratio of 36.89M, compared to 33.22M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.94% and a Short% of Float of 22.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $190k. It ranges from a high estimate of $240k to a low estimate of $150k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $434.61k, an estimated decrease of -56.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $190k, a decrease of -56.30% over than the figure of -$56.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $190k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08M and the low estimate is $2.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.