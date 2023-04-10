A correction may be in store for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) shares?

In the latest session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) closed at $1.77 down -2.75% from its previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1509293 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Pedretti Andrea sold 25,000 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 48,745 led to the insider holds 2,215,098 shares of the business.

Piconi Robert bought 40,000 shares of NRGV for $89,728 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,443,192 shares after completing the transaction at $2.24 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Pedretti Andrea, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $2.16 each. As a result, the insider received 54,115 and left with 1,101,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $20.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3512.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NRGV has traded an average of 1.69M shares per day and 1.8M over the past ten days. A total of 140.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 7.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $656.2M and the low estimate is $480.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 380.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.