A correction may be in store for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) shares?

As of close of business last night, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.33, up 7.80% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0237 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2862439 shares were traded. WGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3345 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2927.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WGS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Saad Kareem sold 2,776 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 941 led to the insider holds 184,659 shares of the business.

White Karen Ann sold 1,731 shares of WGS for $587 on Apr 03. The Chief People Officer now owns 53,717 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Stueland Katherine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 92,644 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 33,333 and left with 308,574 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGS has reached a high of $2.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8376.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WGS traded 4.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WGS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 10.26M, compared to 6.38M on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $40.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.15M to a low estimate of $37.8M. As of the current estimate, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $53.94M, an estimated decrease of -25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.75M, an increase of 45.80% over than the figure of -$25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $215.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $234.69M, down -11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $251.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $259.3M and the low estimate is $245M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.